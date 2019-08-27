10 DDA officials sacked for involvement in 'corrupt practices', says urban body

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday said that it has sacked its 10 officials for alleged involvement in corrupt practices.The rank of these 10 officials are -- assistant director (ministerial), assistant accounts officer, two assistant engineers (civil), four junior engineers (civil), assistant section officer and a sectional officer (horticulture), the DDA said in a statement.Vice Chairman of DDA Tarun Kapoor said orders for sacking have already been issued for some of these employees, and for the rest it should be done by Wednesday. In a statement on Tuesday, the DDA said it has "started a drive to weed out dead woods from the department and is in the process of premature retirement of its 10 group-B gazetted and non-gazetted officers/officials from the services of the authority under the provisions of FR-56(j)/Rule-48 of CCS (Pension) Rules-1972."A senior DDA official said out of these 10 employees, four are gazetted officials and six are non-gazetted officials."These officials were allegedly found to be involved in corrupt practices and are facing trial or investigation for criminal cases registered against them. The appointing authority has also accorded prosecution sanction to initiate criminal proceedings against these officers/officials," it said. PTI KND KJ