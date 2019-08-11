scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

10 devotees hurt in honeybee attack

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Ten devotees were injured on Sunday after honeybees attacked them during a religious ceremony in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said. Honeybees attacked the devotees when they were taking part in a religious ceremony at an ashram Sunday morning. They were admitted to a primary health care centre for treatment, Kesrisinghpur police station in-charge Surendra Kumar said. Honeybees apparently attacked them due to smoke emanating near their hives. PTI AG RDKRDK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos