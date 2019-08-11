10 devotees hurt in honeybee attack

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Ten devotees were injured on Sunday after honeybees attacked them during a religious ceremony in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said. Honeybees attacked the devotees when they were taking part in a religious ceremony at an ashram Sunday morning. They were admitted to a primary health care centre for treatment, Kesrisinghpur police station in-charge Surendra Kumar said. Honeybees apparently attacked them due to smoke emanating near their hives. PTI AG RDKRDK