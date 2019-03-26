10 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Samba; 81 kg poppy, 35 kg cannabis seized

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Ten drug peddlers were arrested and 35 kg cannabis and 81 kg poppy seized in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.Accused Balbir Kumar was apprehended in the Nanak Nagar area here after eight kilograms of poppy was found in his possession, they said.The poppy was seized and a case registered, officials said.In a separate incident, a truck was stopped for routine checking at the Vijaypur area in Samba district and 52 kg poppy seized from it, they said.The owner and driver of the vehicle, identified as Prithpal Singh, was arrested on the spot and a case registered, police officials said.A total of 21 kg poppy was seized from another truck at Raya Morh in Vijaypur, they said, adding that the driver, Nirmal Jeet Singh, was placed under arrest.Two Kashmiris were arrested after 35 kg cannabis was found in their vehicle by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau at Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The accused have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan and Showkat of Srinagar city, they said, adding that a case has been registered.In another incident, police arrested four suspected drug peddlers at Magowali area in the R S Pura border tehsil and seized 110 grams of heroin from them, officials added. PTI AB IJT