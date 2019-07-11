10 get life imprisonment in murder case

Barpeta (Assam), Jul 11 (PTI) A local court Thursday sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment in connection with a five-year-old murder case.District and Sessions court Judge Satrabhushan Gogoi sentenced Abdul Aziz, Hasen Ali, Hussain Miya, Habel Miya, Abdul Rouf, Roustam, Abdul Hoque, Hafizur Khandakar, Saiful Mollah and Amser Bhuyan to life imprisonment for killing Hazarat Ali.Hazarat Ali of Balikuri village in Barpeta district was killed by a group of people over the marriage of a couple in 2014.The people of Balikuri village had decided in favour of the couple getting married but a clash erupted between the 10 convicts and Hazarat Ali who was seriously injured and died two days later. PTI CORR ESB RG NSDNSD