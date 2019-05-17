10 govt employees suspended for absenteeism in Rajouri

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) Ten government officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were suspended on Friday for alleged absenteeism, officials said. As many as 47 institutions were inspected during recent surprise inspections in Rajouri, they said. Against the strength of 478 officials posted in these institutions, 309 were were found present, 17 absent and 50 others on leave, officials said. Four other were shown on deputation, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, under whose directive the checks were made, placed ten employees under suspension, they said. Seven contractual employees who were absent have been directed to explain their position, along with reasons why their contracts should not be terminated, officials said. The DC added no laxity would be allowed in the maintenance of discipline and punctuality in government offices. PTI AB INDIND