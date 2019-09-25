10 Haryana men returning from Army recruitment rally killed in road accident

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Ten people on way back from a Army recruitment rally were killed when their auto-rickshaw was run over by a truck in Haryana's Jind, police said on WednesdayThe accident took place near a village on Jind-Hisar Road late Tuesday evening, they said.A case has been registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Jind-Sadar police station. PTI SUN SOMSOM