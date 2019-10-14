10 killed in cylinder explosion in Mau

(Eds: updating with number of injured) Mau (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) At least 10 people died and 15 others were injured when a cylinder exploded in a two-storey house in Walidpur area here on Monday, a senior UP government official said.Food was being cooked in the house when the explosion took place. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "As per the District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10.""UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the blast in Walidpur where 10 persons have died. He has expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed the DM and SP to immediately provide all possible relief and help to the injured persons," he said.District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said around 15 people sustained injuries in the blast.PTI CORR NAV SMI DVDV