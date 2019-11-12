10 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Bikaner/Barmer, Nov 12 (PTI) Ten people were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Barmer districts on Tuesday, police said.In a collision between a minibus and a pick-up van in Bikaner, seven people died and nearly half-a-dozen others sustained injuries, they said.Most of the deceased were occupants of the pick-up van going to Bikaner, the police said.They said the incident occurred between Deshnok and Palaan area leaving six people dead on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at PBM government hospital. Of the deceased, four are men and three women, the police said, adding that five among them have been identified as Shrawan Singh, Karan Singh, Shrawan Sharma, Bablu Kanwar and Bindu Kanwar. In the other accident, which occurred in Barmer, three men were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Pachpadra area, police said.The deceased were identified as Mahendra Kothari, Navratan Surana and Rahul Dhariwal, all aged between 35-40. They were returning to Jodhpur from Barmer when the accident happened, the police said.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief on the deaths.Saddened to know of a tragic road accident in Deshnok area, Bikaner on NH89 in which seven people have lost lives. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon, Gehlot wrote on Twitter. The CM also condoled the death of three people in the Barmer accident. PTI CORR SDA AD