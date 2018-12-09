10 killed in truck-van collision in Chandrapur

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) At least 10 people, including seven women and two minors, were killed when a truck collided with a van in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra Saturday, police said. The accident took place around 9:30 pm when the van, with 14 occupants, was travelling on the Korpana-Wani road, they said. Chandrapur Superintendent of Police, Maheshwar Reddy, told PTI that 10 people died in the accident as per the preliminary reports. A police officer, who was present at the spot, said seven women, the van driver, a three-year-old and another minor were killed in the incident. Three persons were injured while a one-year-old escaped unhurt, he said. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene. Further details are awaited, the officer said. PTI CLS CK