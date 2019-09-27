10 killed, several others injured in Bolero-minibus collision in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Sep 27 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said. The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra. Several others were injured in the accident and they are being shifted to a hospital, he added. Further details are awaited, he said. PTI SDA AQS