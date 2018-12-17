10 monuments adopted under 'Adopt A Heritage' project: Culture Min

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Ten monuments have been adopted under the central government's 'Adopt A Heritage' project, the Ministry of Culture informed the Parliament Monday. The project had come under scrutiny after the Red Fort was adopted by cement manufacturers Dalmia Group. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the 'Adopt A Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' scheme, launched in September, 2017, was a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), states and Union Territories.He said it envisages development and maintenance of tourist amenities at heritage sites and makes them tourist-friendly, as well enhances the tourism potential and cultural importance in a planned and phased manner. "The project primarily focuses on providing basic amenities that include cleanliness, public conveniences, safe drinking water, ease of access for tourists, signages, illumination and wi-fi," the minister said.Sharma said the Archaeological Survey of India has identified 100 monuments as 'Adarsh Smarak' for upgradation of existing facilities like wi-fi, cafeteria, interpretation centre, brail signage and modern toilets on the basis of actual requirement and feasibility on a case-to-case basis.He said the 10 sites include - Red Fort (Delhi) and Gandikota Fort (Andhra Pradesh) adopted by Dalmia Bharat Limited; area surrounding Gangotri Temple, Trail to Gaumukh in Uttarakhand and Mt Stok Kangri Trek, Ladakh adopted by Adventure Tour Operators Association of India; Jantar Mantar, Delhi by Apeejay Park Hotels; Surajkund in Haryana by Bliss Resorts; and Qutub Minar, Delhi, Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra, Leh Palace, Leh, Jammu & Kashmir and Hampi (Hazara Rama Temple), Karnataka adopted by Yatra Online. PTI ASG SRY