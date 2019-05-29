10 pc quota for EWS in govt jobs implemented in Delhi, BJP says 'our victory'

(Eds: Adds BJP reaction) New Delhi, May 29(PTI) The Delhi government's Services Department has issued directions for implementation of 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in all direct recruitment, effective from February 1 this year.In January, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared 10 percent quota in education and government jobs for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), a key demand of upper castes.A functionary of the Delhi government Wednesday said the decision was made by the Services Department which comes under the jurisdiction of Lt Governor in which the ruling party had no say.However, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said it was a victory of his party's struggle on the issue.In a circular of the Services Department, dated May 28, deputy secretary (services) Biju Raj, on behalf of the competent authority (Lt Governor), asked all the departments and other bodies of the Delhi government for compliance of the quota provision."This is for compliance by all the departments, Corporations, Boards, Public Sector Units and Autonomous Bodies of Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) of Delhi," the circular said.The office of Lt Governor presently exercises jurisdiction over the Services department. The dispute between the Lt Governor office and ruling AAP dispensation, on control over Services matter in Delhi, is sub-judice.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had supported the 10 percent reservation to EWS after the Modi government announced it in January and sought Constitutional amendment for its implementation.He had asked the Modi government to extend the Parliament session for passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill in this regard, saying AAP will support it. Reacting to the provision being implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari said, "The AAP government has been forced to implement 10 percent reservation due to our protests in the streets. We will also them to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme which they have blocked and deprived Delhi people of its benefit." PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR