10 states join e-way bill platform; GSTN starts trial run

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) As many as six more states, including Gujarat, Haryana and Bihar, today joined the governments centralised e-way bill system for inter-state road transportation of goods in the GST regime, taking the total to ten.

Under the Goods and Services Tax rolled out from July last year, inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, will mandatorily require e-way bill from February 1.

Four states -- Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala -- had already started using e-way Bill.

Today, six more states -- Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sikkim and Jharkhand -- have started the trial runs kickstarted by the GST Network (GSTN).

"Other states are also likely to join us soon in this initiative and it will be implement it throughout the country from next month. Transporters and other taxpayers will not be required to visit any tax office or check post under this system and the E-way Bill can be generated electronically," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

Transporters who want to generate e-way bill can visit the ewaybill.nic.in portal and register themselves by giving the GSTIN. Transporters who are not registered under GST can enrol themselves under e-way bill system by providing their PAN or Aadhaar to generate the eWay Bill.

There is a provision for cancellation of e-way Bill within 24 hours of its generation.