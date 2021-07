Muzaffarnagar, May 15 (PTI) At least 10 labourers received burn injuries in an explosion at a cylinder-manufacturing factory near Makhyali village here on Wednesday, police said. According to SHO Santosh Kumar Singh, the explosion took place during the repairing of a cylinder. The injured were rushed to a hospital and six of them are critical, the SHO said. PTI CORR RDK RDKRDK