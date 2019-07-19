10 years jail for beach shack worker in Scarlett Keeling death case

Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Friday sentenced beach shack worker Samson D'Souza to ten years' rigorous imprisonment in the 2008 British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling death case.Scarlett was found dead with bruises on her body at Anjuna beach in Goa on February 18, 2008. D'Souza and Placido Carvalho were accused of leaving her to die after drugging and sexually abusing her.The Goa Children's Court acquitted both last year, but on appeal, the high court Wednesday convicted D'Souza under IPC sections 328 (for administrating drugs), 354 (outraging woman's modesty), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and for child abuse under section 8(2) of the Goa Children's Act.Carvalho's acquittal was upheld.On Friday, the Goa bench of the high court awarded D'Souza 10 years' RI. PTI RPS KRK ZMN