10-yr-old boy sodomised by man in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. The boy was playing outside his house when the man took him in his tractor to a jungle and sexually assaulted him there, they said, adding the incident took place on Wednesday in Kairana town of the district. A case has been registered against the accused, police said. PTI Corr AQSAQS

