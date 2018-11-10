10-yr-old girl raped in east Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family friend in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said Saturday. The incident happened on Friday night. The accused was known to the girl's family and took her with him for an outing on Friday and then raped her, police said. The victim then narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached police and a case was registered in the matter. The accused, who worked as a labourer at a shop, was arrested, said a senior police officer. The accused would often take the girl out with him for outings, police added. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE