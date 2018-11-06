100 arrested in west Delhi gambling racket

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, about 100 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gambling racket that was busted in Vishal Enclave of west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said Tuesday. The raid was conducted on Monday night after police received specific inputs about a possible gambling racket being operated at Vishal Enclave, they added. Police said Rs 22 lakh cash and tokens worth Rs 1.83 crore have been seized from the accused. Three walkie-talkies, five hookahs and 27 bottles of alcohol have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said. Further investigation underway. PTI AMP AMP INDIND