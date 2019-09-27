100 Indian defence firms showcase weapons at Army's northern command

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Nearly 100 Indian defence companies showcased their weapons and equipment in Udhampur on Friday at 'North Tech Symposium 2019' organised by Army's northern command. The event based on the theme, 'empowering northern theatre with contemporary technologies to meet dynamic operational challenges' had active participation from nearly 100 Indian defence companies including MSMEs, DPSU, Simulator Development Division etc., Lt Col Abhinav Navneet PRO (Defence) Udhampur said. The chief of northern command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh inaugurated the event. Videos accessed by the PTI have shown Lt Gen Singh physically checking weapons and getting a briefing about the state-of-art weapons including various types of rifles, NVDs, bullet proof jackets and drones. "Today's event served to showcase cutting edge technologies and innovative products providing solutions to some of the complex challenges faced by the security forces in the Northern Command and also acted as an ideal platform for mutual exchange of ideas between the Indian defence industry and the Army," Lt Col Navneet said. The symposium achieved great success in building an Army-Industry relationship with the common objective of developing customised and effective solutions for the Indian Army and progress towards self reliance in the Indian defence industry to align with the govt initiative of 'Make in India', he said. The technologies and products on display covered a wide canvas, the prominent being surveillance and situational awareness, tactical mobility, firepower, soldier and force protection, communications, combat medical, robotics, simulators, training aids and many others, he added. PTI AB RCJ