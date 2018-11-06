100 kg of illegal firecrackers seized in Dwarka; 5 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi police has arrested five people and seized over 100 kg of illegal firecrackers from their possession in Dwarka, officials said Tuesday. The accused were arrested for storing the crackers without licence. The Dwarka police have registered five cases following the Supreme Court order on sale of old firecrackers. During regular patrolling at Hastsal market on Monday, the police got information that one Satish Katyal was storing illegal crackers. When asked for a license, the accused failed to produce one, officials said. The accused was arrested and 47 kg of crackers were recovered from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, adding the accused was booked last year also in connection with the same offence. Similarly 23 kg of crackers were seized by Dwarka South Police Station and 6.5 kg firecrackers were seized by Dabri police, the DCP said. On November 4, another accused identified as Ajay Singh Rawat was arrested and 22 kg of crackers were seized from him by Uttam Nagar Police Station, he said. On the same day, another shop keeper at Vivek Park in Bindapur was also arrested for selling crackers without licence. Subsequently, 15 kg crackers were recovered from his possession, he added. According to police, over 3,847 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized from various parts of the city since October 23.A day before Diwali, Delhi's air quality has been recorded in the 'very poor' category. Authorities have warned of severe spike in pollution levels after Diwali, even if "partial toxic crackers" are burnt. PTI AMP TDS IND