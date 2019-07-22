100 men enrolled in territorial Army in J-K's Rajouri district

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) Only 100 of total 11,000 candidates, who had participated in a recruitment drive by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in March, were finalised and enrolled in the territorial army, a defence spokesperson said.The recruitment parade was conducted by 156 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Home and Hearth), Punjab, he said. He said the recruits have been enrolled in the Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) after a stringent recruitment process. Only 100 candidates were finally selected out of over 11,000, who participated in the recruitment rally conducted at Surankote in March, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DPB