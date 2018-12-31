100% household electrification to be achieved ahead of Republic Day: Official

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The government is likely to achieve its 100 per cent household electrification target in the country ahead of Republic Day as it has already energised 2.39 crore out of the targeted 2.49 crore households under Rs 16,320 crore Saubhagya scheme, an official said Monday. "The 100 per cent household electrification under 'Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' (Saubhagya) would be achieved ahead of Republic day (January 26, 2019). The government has energised 2.39 crore households under the scheme till today," the official said. However, the state power ministers meet chaired by Power Minister R K Singh in Shimla in July, 2018, had resolved to complete the task of energising all households in the country by December 31, 2018, against the deadline of March 31, 2019. The official said the work was delayed in some states due to elections and maoist problems, while there were some contractual issues as well in few states. A power ministry statement said India has achieved yet another milestone in the power sector with completion of electrification in hundred per cent households in 25 states at the year-end (on Monday).Now, it said that only about 10.48 lakh households are left to be electrified in 4 states like Assam, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh. These states are also taking all concerted efforts to achieve, at the earliest, saturation of household electrification in their respective states.On this occasion Power Minister R K Singh took note of volume of electrification work that was completed in Uttar Pradesh and lauded its efforts in a meeting with its energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday.Since the launch of Saubhagya in Uttar Pradesh, 74.4 lakh households have been electrified and the state has declared saturation of all 75 districts. The government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a special campaign in all parts of the state to identify any left out un-electrified households and to provide electricity connections to such households. Under the campaign, a special vehicle 'Saubhagya Rath', is moving around in villages/towns and any left out households may approach them to avail electricity connection under the scheme. Also, any left out household requiring electricity connection may dial 1912 to avail the facility.The Centre had launched Saubhagya scheme in September, 2017, to achieve the goal of universal household electrification in the country by March 31, 2019. The scheme envisages to provide last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all remaining households in rural as well as urban areas. PTI KKS MKJ