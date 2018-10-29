100th Convocation of AAFT Saw Top Dignitaries

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Convocation of more than 100 students of different disciplines of cinema was held and were delivered prestigious diploma of AAFT in a grand function held at the campus on 27th October, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg ) "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his complete team on achieving such a great height in cinema, television and media education. No one can compete with his energy and unique ideas he has been showering on students," said Dr. Badrinath Patnaik, the Chancellor of Kalinga University at the 100th Convocation of AAFT at Noida Film City. "We are looking for some kind of association with AAFT to improve on our courses in media. AAFT is 100-batches old; now the most matured film school of the World," said Dr. Jagannath, Vice Chancellor of ICFAI University, present on the occasion. "I am amazed by the size of the institution and its divisions. The institution is like a ship of different courses and variety of students. I am keen in sending students to this film school," said H.E. Rabie Narsh, Ambassador of Lebanon to India. "The two students on AAFT scholarship from Ghana have proved to me the quality of education and the kind of training, the creativity and liberty they have been given to grow in this School. This has actually sown a seed today for a new film industry in Ghana which will grow," H.E. Michael A N N Oquaye, High Commissioner of Ghana to India, said while addressing the audience. "This institution is not only churning out professionals but also good human beings. The personal grooming and attention to each and every student has added enough value to the courses," added Anil Khaitan, Immediate Past President PHDCCI. "Asian Academy of Film and Television has brought the name of this country to a new platform. Large number of foreign students, long hours of training, dedicated faculty, extra ordinary facilities are some of the unique features of this institution," expressed Padam Shri Sumitra Guha, renowned Vocalist. Padam Shri Pratibha Prahlad, renowned dance exponent, showed her desire to hire students from AAFT, as well trained and groomed students having practical exposure always have more market than just talk-and-chalk. Jyoti Kailash, Senior IAS, spoke on the occasion and appreciated the new World Record announced by Sandeep Marwah. On this occasion, a new international record was also recorded as no film school in the world so far has conducted 100th convocation of media trainees. Dr. Badrinath of Kalinga University also presented a Doctorate to Sandeep Marwah for his valuable contribution to films, television and media in last 30 years of his involvement with the industry. About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com. Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR