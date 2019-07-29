100th warship of GRSE commissioned in Visakhapatnam: Navy

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The hundredth warship of Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), was commissioned on Monday in Visakhapatnam, officials said. "The sixth ship of Class of Eight Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mark-IV vessels - IN LCU L-56 - was commissioned by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command," the Navy said in a statement. It is the 100th warship of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, a Mini Ratna category 1, and a leading shipyard of the country. "LCU Mk-IV ship is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore," it said. These ships, based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, can be deployed for multi-role activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands, the Navy said.Designed to accommodate 216 personnel, the LCU is equipped with two indigenous CRN 91 guns to provide artillery fire support during landing operations. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems like Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), the statement said.The LCU Mk-IV Class of ships are fitted with close to 90 per cent indigenous content in line with the government of India's 'Make in India' initiative towards achieving self-reliance and indigenisation, it said.The Mk-IV LCU vessels are a further improved version of the Mk-III LCU vessels presently being used by the Indian Navy. The entire design of LCU Mark-IV ship has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by Indian Navy, the statement said. "Currently, the GRSE has a strong order book of over Rs 27,500 cr equipping the shipyard with a deep pool of revenue-generating projects," it said. Twenty-two ships including eight ASWSWC (Anti Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), three P17A, one ASWC, four Survey Vessels (Large), two LCUs, four FPVs are in various stages of construction and are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard accordingly, the statement said. Three ships of Project P17A Advanced Stealth Frigates are being constructed using modular construction technology, 3D Modelling concepts and latest software like Aveva Marine and NAPA, the Navy statement said. The first ship is progressing at a rapid pace with production being ahead of schedule while production of the second frigate is slated to commence shortly, it added.GRSE's association with the Indian Navy is long and strong as over the last six decades the shipyard has been building warships and other vessels for the countrys Navy and Coast Guard. Over last 59 years, GRSE has built around 780 platforms which include the 100th warships for the Indian Navy, it said. PTI KND RCJ