1,023 fast track courts to be set up under Nirbhaya fund: WCD ministry

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has decided to use Nirbhaya Fund to set up 1,023 fast track courts to dispose off pending cases of rape of children and women.In July, the Ministry of Law and Justice had proposed setting up over 1,000 'fast track special courts' across the country, as part of a new scheme to try cases related to rape of children and women."The Empowered Committee of Officers under Nirbhaya Fund, under the chairmanship of secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has approved the following three major proposals which include setting up 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to dispose off pending cases of rape, and POCSO Act across the country," the WCD Ministry said in a statement. The project has a total financial implication of Rs 767.25 crore. In the first phase, 777 FTSCs may be set up in nine states, and in the second phase, 246 FTSCs will be set up, it said.The second proposal is of procurement of forensic kits for sexual assault cases so that these kits are used in states and Union Territories through Training of Trainers (TOTs). "The proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for procurement of forensic kits for sexual assault cases to kick start usage of such kits in states/UTs through TOTs (Training of Trainers), capacity building/training for forensics in sexual assault cases and strengthening of State Forensic Science Laboratories under Nirbhaya Fund with a total financial implication of Rs 107.19 crore was also approved on Friday," the statement said."The proposal from the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for setting up video surveillance system at 50 railway stations with a total project cost of Rs 17.64 crore that will be utilised for surveillance, hardware and accessories, local connectivity equipment and power supply devices, also stands approved," it said. The Nirbhaya Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder of a physiotherapy student in Delhi, to support the initiatives of governments and NGOs working towards safety of women. PTI UZM SRY