103 candidates file nominations from 7 seats in Delhi including Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, AAP leaders Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey were among 103 candidates who filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on Monday. BJP's West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma, AAP candidates from North-West Delhi, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk Gugan Singh, Brijesh Goyal and Pankaj Gupta respectively also filed their nominations. The process of filing nominations will end on Tuesday. According to the Delhi's Chief Electoral Office, 103 candidates filed their nominations on Monday. The nomination process in Delhi began on April 16 and as on Monday, 185 candidates had filed their nominations, the Delhi CEO office said. The BJP candidates were accompanied by senior Union ministers. Road Transport and Highways, Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flagged off Vardhan's nomination rally Pushpanjali Enclave, which is a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined a roadshow organised by Parvesh Verma who is the sitting BJP MP from West Delhi. Earlier in the day, Vardhan also performed 'puja' at the venue. Talking to reporters, he said the BJP stands for growth and public welfare of all 130 crore Indians. "Opposition parties fear that once Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again, they will have to go to jail and rot there," he said attacking the opposition. During his roadshow, which culminated at the office of Returning Officer, Northeast, Tiwari was accompanied by Union minister Vijay Goel. Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also accompanied Tiwari. Senior AAP leaders also accompanied their candidates during their nomination. Marlena was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while Gupta was accompanied by senior party leader and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Guggan Singh was escorted by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Pandey was seen with senior party leader Gopal Rai. Goyal filed his nomination in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta. However, party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not accompany any of the candidates. The party's west Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar had filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Bidhuri, ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi will file their nomination papers on Tuesday from South Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi constituencies respectively. Congress candidates Sheila Dikshit, J P Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mahabal Mishra and Ajay Maken will also file their nominations on Tuesday.