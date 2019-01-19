104 cartons of illicit liquor seized, two arrested

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Police have seized 104 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck and arrested two people in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official said on Saturday.During checking, a truck was intercepted at Titoli checkpost on Friday evening. A total of 104 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.The liquor was being smuggled in from Haryana, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV