108-yr-old man turns up at booth as Mizoram's oldest voter

Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Rochhinga, aged 108, was considered to be the oldest voter in Mizoram as the election to the 40-member state Assembly ended peacefully on Wednesday. Rochhinga, a Presbyterian Church elder and a resident of Zemabawk North in Aizawl East-I constituency, came holding a walking stick along with one of his neighbours. Also among the voters were persons aged 106, 104 and 96. "I never miss voting in elections. It is our duty. If we fail in our duty, then how can we question when the government will fail in its duty?" Rochhinga told PTI after casting vote.His neighbour said that the centenarian has a keen interest in political developments.Aged 106, Darrohnuni, who exercised franchise at Kawrthah polling station-III under the Hachhek seat along the Mizoram-Tripura border, was the second oldest person to cast her vote.Wrapped in woolens, Darrohnuni came in a wheelchair pushed by her granddaughter.Another woman, 104-year-old Aiziki of Lunglei Chanmari was cast her vote to elect the next government in Mizoram.She came along holding a walking stick.Nuchhungi (96) of southernmost Mizoram's Siaha seat and Darlianzingi (90) of Serchhip Chhim Veng polling station were two of the nonagenarians who exercised their franchise Wednesday.Many other senior citizens came out of their homes with cruches, sticks or wheelchairs since early morning to participate in the electoral exercise.Voting ended at 4 pm in Mizoram, where a total of 7,70,395 voters, including 3,94,897 women and 32,545 first time voters, will decide the fate of 209 candidates.Around 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded till end of voting as per preliminary estimation across the state, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said.