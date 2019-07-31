scorecardresearch
10% quota for poor students in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jul 31 (PTI) Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10 per cent quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Principal Secretary Higher Education Anand Bardhan in compliance with a directive of the Union Ministry of Human Resource. Students from poor families in unreserved categories in the state will get the benefit of quota while taking admission to around half a dozen government-run universities, 104 degree colleges and 15 government-aided degree colleges. Bardhan has asked registrars of all universities in the state and administration of degree colleges to implement the order. PTI ALM INDIND

