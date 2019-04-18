10th edition of IFFM to take place in August

By Natasha Chaku Melbourne, Apr 18 (PTI) The 10th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is scheduled to happen from August 8 to 17 with variety of Indian movies to be showcased at the annual event.The dates for the 10 days long festival were announced by IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the grand premier of the star-studded movie "Kalank" on Wednesday evening.Lange said Hoyts cinema in Docklands will be the new venue for the festival this year along with other locations.The movie extravaganza will be attended by various Bollywood stars.Last year, the IFFM 2018 was attended by several industry personalities including Rani Mukerji, Vicky kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Tabrez Noorani.The festival coincides with the Independence day celebration and also holds the largest flag hoisting ceremony for Indian diaspora in Melbourne at the iconic Federation square building.IFFM is one of Australia's most popular foreign language film event and is organised by Mind Blowing Films, a Melbourne-based film production and distribution company which specialises in Indian films. PTI NC SHDSHD