10th Jagran Film Festival to pay tribute to Indian cinema greats

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Jagran Film Festival (JFF), in its 10th edition, will pay tribute to Indian cinema legends Kader Khan, Mrinal Sen, Girish Karnard and Veeru Devgan.The festival, which begins from July 18, will screen two movies of each legend in remembrance of their outstanding contribution to cinema, said the organisers of the festival.Its 'Homage' section will have filmmaker Rohit Shetty in conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand, whom Shetty regarded as a 'guru', at Siri Fort Auditorium on July 20, they added. "These legends gave us many path-breaking films. It's an honour to pay tribute to these icons who have left indelible memories for cinema lovers around the world," said Basant Rathore, senior vice-president, Jagran Prakashan. This year, the festival screens over 50 Indian and foreign films till July 21 before moving on with the journey to other cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The journey will culminate in Mumbai on September 29. PTI MGMG