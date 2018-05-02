11 agri schemes merged with over Rs 33K cr outlay

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The government today approved the continuation of agri umbrella programme, Green Revolution -- Krishonnati Yojana, with a central outlay of Rs 33,269 crore till March 31, 2020.

The programme, which was launched last year after clubbing 11 schemes for the sector, has now been approved for continuation beyond the 12th Five Year Plan ended last March.

"The CCEA approved the umbrella scheme "Green Revolution - Krishonnati Yojana -- in agriculture sector beyond 12th five year plan for the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 with the central share of Rs 33,269.976 crore," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the scheme as part of its objective to double farmers income by 2022, he said.

Prasad said this would help in better monitoring of all the schemes.

"All these schemes/missions were appraised and approved independently as separate scheme/mission. In 2017-18, it has been decided to club all these schemes / missions under one umbrella scheme Green Revolution - Krishonnati Yojana," said an official statement.

The 11 merged schemes are: National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Sub-Mission for Agriculture Extension (SMAE), Sub-Mission on Seeds and Planting Material (SMSP), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) and Sub-Mission on Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine (SMPPQ).

Integrated Scheme on Agriculture Census, Economics and Statistics (ISACES), Integrated Scheme on Agricultural Co-operation (ISAC), Integrated Scheme on Agricultural Marketing (ISAM) and National e-Governance Plan (NeGP-A) have also been merged into the umbrella scheme. PTI NKD MJH SA SA