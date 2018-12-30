11 arrested in connection with killing of constable in Ghazipur

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Eleven people have been arrested and several others detained in connection with the killing of a police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, a senior police official said on Sunday.The constable Suresh Vats (48) was killed Saturday when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests.Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, "Eleven people have been arrested and several others detained in the killing of a police constable in Ghazipur."According to Superintendent of Police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh, the protesters were workers from the Rashtriya Nishad Party who were prevented by the administration and the police from going to the rally venue."When the prime minister had left Ghazipur, the party workers blocked traffic at various places and started pelting stones on the vehicles returning from the programme venue," he told PTI on Saturday.The police are trying to identify other protesters through the video footage of the incident.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the dead constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, the state has government said.Adityanath also directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to take strict action against unruly elements and arrest them immediately. The death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district. He was shot dead during a mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested last week. PTI NAV NSD