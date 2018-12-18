scorecardresearch
11 cars gutted in fire at showroom in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Eleven cars were gutted in a fire at a showroom in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A fire broke out at a Honda car showroom and a call about the fire was received at 4.24 am, they said. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 5 am, a senior DFS official said. No casualties were reported, the officer said. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI AMP AMP ANBANB

