11 cows die of electrocution in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Eleven cows died of electrocution at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) here when they came in contact with a live electric wire, police said Thursday. The incident took place at the Gopal Gaushala Wednesday night, they said. Prima facie it appears that the cows came in contact with the live wire as the gaushala was lit up with decorative lights on the occasion of Diwali, police said. The matter is being probed, they said.