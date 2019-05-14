11-day 'Brahmotsavam' at Delhi's Venkateswara Swamyvari temple to begin tomorrow

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The devotees of Lord Balaji in the national capital can attend the 11-day annual 'Brahmotsavam' that will start on May 15 at Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari temple here. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) which administers Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari temple -- located behind RML Hospital -- has been organising the 'Brahmotsavam', a holy cleansing ceremony in honour of Lord Brahma, since 2014. During the festival, Lord Venkateswara along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken on a procession on different chariots (vahanams). Various pujas and cultural programmes will also be held. "Elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees to witness the 'vahana sevas' and perform various other pujas at the temple," Andhra Pradesh Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash told reporters here. The first puja will be on May 15 and with 'Sri Pushpa Yagam' the festivities will conclude on May 25, he said, urging devotees in and around Delhi-NCR to participate in the annual festival. Prakash said efforts are being made to popularise the Swamyvari temple, which was built in 2013 at a cost of Rs 25 crore by TTD, and also attract donations to make it self-sustainable. "Number of visitors to the temples is very less. We want donors to contribute to this temple instead at Tirumala so that the temple is able to sustain," he said, adding that donors contributing over Rs 10 lakh are being offered three VIP 'darshans' in Tirumala for five people. Besides cultural programmes, special stalls will be put up to sell the famous 'Tirupati Ladoo prasadam', souvenirs, flowers and puja items besides silk cloths, he added. This is the third temple of Lord Balaji in north India. The other two are located in Kurukshetra in Haryana and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. PTI LUX LUX INDIND