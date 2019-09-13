11 drown as boat capsizes during Ganesh idol immersion in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Eleven people drowned when the boat carrying them along with a Ganesh idol capsized in Lower Lake of Bhopal, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Khatlapura on the banks of the Lower Lake when a group of people were taking the Ganesh idol for immersion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bhopal, Irshad Wali told PTI. Eleven bodies were fished out from the lake by the rescue team, the official said. Unconfirmed reports said 13 people drowned in the incident. Further details are awaited. PTI MAS CK