11 drug peddlers held in separate incidents in Jammu

Jammu, June 1 (PTI) Eleven alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu, police said on Saturday.About 2.4 kg of heroin and Rs 16.95 lakh in cash was recovered from them, they added.According to SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, a gang of drug peddlers was busted in the city and seven people including two women were arrested.Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Operation Group conducted raids and made the arrests, the SSP said, adding that 1.6 kg of heroin and Rs 2.95 lakh in cash was recovered from them.Those arrested were identified as Mohd Iqbal Wani, Nisar Ahmed Genai and Ashraf Bhat from Pulwama, Kulvinder Kour, Seema Rani and Rajkumar from Punjab and Sanjay Kumar from Jammu, the SSP said.Three vehicles in which they were travelling from Kashmir to Punjab were also seized, the officer added.In another case, two persons from Kashmir-- Arshad Ahmed and Fayaz-- were arrested from the city and 260 grams of heroin was recovered from them, the SSP said.The police also arrested two persons from the city's Valmiki Chowk area and recovered from them Rs 2 lakh in cash and 500 grams of heroin, he said. PTI AB RHL