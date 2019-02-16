11 IAS, 66 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) In a reshuffle, the Punjab government Saturday shifted 11 IAS and 66 PCS officers with immediate effect. Most of the officers have been transferred as additional deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates, officials said here. IAS officer Kulwant Singh has been posted as ADC (Development) Jalandhar while the services of Saurabh Malik has been placed at the disposal of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for posting as Chief Administrator Patiala Development Authority. H S Sudan has been posted as ADC (General) Hoshiarpur and Vishesh Sarangal has posted as ADC Amritsar, according to an official statement issued here. Sakshi Sawhney has been given the posting of ADC Mohali while Komal Mittal has been given the charge of Chief Administrator (CA) Amritsar Development Authority, it said. Jitendra Jorwal has been posted as CA Jalandhar Development Authority while Amrit has been posted as ADC (Development) Hoshiarpur. Sandeep Kumar has been posted as SDM Tapa and Amarpreet Kaur has been posted as SDM Barnala, the statement said. IAS Harbir Singh has been posted as ADC (Development) Kapurthala. PTI CHS SNESNE