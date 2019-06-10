11 killed, 22 injured in road accident in Hazaribagh

(Eds: Updating toll, adding CM's condolence message) Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jun 10 (PTI) Eleven persons, including three women and a child, were killed and 22 others injured Monday when a Patna-bound bus hit an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck on NH-2 in Hazaribagh district, police said. The accident took place at dawn near Danua-Bhanua area under Chouparan Police Station limits, when the bus crashed into the trailer-truck from behind, Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla told the media. "Eight persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital," Shukla said, adding the driver was among the deceased. Seven men and one child died on the spot, while three others died at Chouparan hospital. The bus was travelling to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi, he said. The rest of the 22 injured were referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital from Chouparan hospital. Among them, three injured were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for better treatment, the police officer said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed grief over the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured. PTI COR PVR MM SBN INDIND