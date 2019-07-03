11 killed in Karnataka road mishap

Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) As many as 11 people were killed and another five injured in a head-on collision between a mini-goods carrier and a private bus in Chikkaballapura district here Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at Murugamalla near Chintamani town under the Kencharlahalli Police Station, police said, adding that the goods carrier was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, police said. PTI GMS SS AD RHLRHL