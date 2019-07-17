11 million devotees visit Mathura's 'mini kumbh'

Mathura, Jul 17 (PTI) Over 11 million devotees undertook circumambulation of the holy Govardhan hillock and visited the Mudiya Poono Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district that ended on Wednesday.The fair, which is dubbed as Mathura's 'mini-Kumbh', began on July 12 and was to end on Tuesday but it continued till Wednesday amid a huge rush."Over 11 million devotees have undertaken the circumambulation of the hillock this year," said an elated Sarvagya Ram Mishra, the District Magistrate, as the festivities ended without any untoward incident.Shortcomings would be analysed and necessary actions will be taken next time, he added. PTI CORR SOMSOM