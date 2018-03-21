11 mines allotted to Coal India to add 225 MT in annual output

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Allocation of 11 mines to Coal India (CIL) arms - ECL, WCL and BCCL - will enhance its annual output by 225 million tonnes (MT), Parliament was informed today.

CIL has requested the government for allotment of additional coal mines to Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) to make these subsidiaries 100 MT-plus as these arms do not have adequate coal reserves at present, Coal and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Considering the request of CIL, 11 coal mines have been allocated to CIL under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the MMDR Act, 1957, Goyal said.

"Addition of these 11 coal mines will add about 225 MT of coal in its annual production capacity," the minister said.

Five of these mines are in Jharkhand, of which three have been allotted to ECL and two to BCCL.

Of the remaining six mines, four are in Odisha and have been allotted to WCL, while the two in Bihar have been given to BCCL.