11 more die in Assam floods, toll rises to 47

Guwahati, Jul 19 (PTI) Eleven more people died in Assam floods, taking the toll to 47, while 48.87 lakh people were affected in 27 of the 33 districts of the state, an official report said on Friday.A total of 1.79 lakh hectare agricultural land was submerged and around 90 per cent of rhino habitats -- the Kaziranga National Park and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary -- are under water.Of the 11 deaths, five were reported from Dhubri district and three each from Barpeta and Morigaon, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.In its bulletin, the ASDMA said 48,87,443 people of 3,705 villages are reeling under the impact of the flood, the ASDMA said. PTI ESB NN SOMSOM