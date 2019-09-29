11 more test positive for dengue in J-K, total number goes up to 117

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) About a dozen patients have been tested positive for dengue in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, taking the number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this year to 117, a health department official said on Sunday. Majority of the patients have already recovered fully, while the condition of rest of the people is stable, the official said. He said a total of 848 blood samples were taken for screening since January this year, out of which 117 were found positive for dengue from January 1 till September 28 evening. The positive cases included 11 patients whose reports were received on Friday and Saturday. Jammu district accounted for the highest number of 36 dengue cases, followed by 29 in Samba, 21 in Rajouri, 14 in Kathua, five in Udhampur, two each in Poonch and Ramban and one each in Reasi, Kishtwar and Kashmir valley, the official said. Two patients were from outside the state, while the address of three others remained unknown, he said, adding that out of 21 cases in Rajouri, nine have got infected outside the state. "None of the patients who are still undergoing treatment at various health centres and hospitals are serious. All the patients are stable and have shown positive response to the treatment," the official said. He said there is no need to panic as all necessary measures have been taken to keep the situation under control. The dengue cases usually goes up post monsoon season as the main cause for the disease is stagnant water, he said, advising people not to allow water stagnation in and around their residential and work places. PTI TAS SNESNE