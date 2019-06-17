11 police personnel dismissed from service in Patiala

Patiala, Jun 17 (PTI) The Patiala Police Monday dismissed 11 of its personnel including six station house officers (SHOs) from service for their alleged involvement in corruption and drug related cases.The action came days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the state police chief to deal strictly with police personnel assisting drug traffickers in the state.Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a detailed probe conducted by the department found that the personnel, including a woman SHO, were either involved in cases of drug trafficking or corruption.Following their dismissal, they were arrested, Sidhu added.According to the SSP, assistant sub inspectors Shivdev Singh, Sahib Singh, Tehal Singh, Jangir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur (all SHOs) and two head constables-- Harjinder Singh and Baljinder Singh were dismissed for their alleged involvement in corruption cases.While head constable Amarjit Singh and two constables-- Narinderpal Singh and Gurpartap Singh were dismissed for being allegedly involved in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.Any police personnel involved in corruption or drug related cases will not be spared, the SSP warned. PTI CHS RHL