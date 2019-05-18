11 polling party officials injured in road accident in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), May 18 (PTI) Eleven members of a polling party were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned here Saturday, police said.The bus carrying around 24 officials, who were on their way to report for duty, lost control and turned turtle near Belgadi village under Jugail Police Station, they said. The injured, including two women, were rushed to the Chopan community health centre (CHC) from where five were referred to the district hospital, police said. The remaining officials are undergoing treatment at the CHC, they added. Polling on the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will take place in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing general elections on Sunday. PTI COR SAB RHL