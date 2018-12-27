11 students injured as school bus overturns in HP

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Eleven students were injured when a school bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday, a district official said.The injured students were being attended to, he said.The incident occurred at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the district to address a Jan Abhar Rally in Dharamshala to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. PTI DJI NSDNSD