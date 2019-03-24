11 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

(Eds: adding PMK statement) Rameswaram (TN), Mar 24 (PTI) Eleven fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation's waters, an official said here Sunday.The fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram, have been taken to Karainagar island, located around 20 km from Jaffna, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department Assistant Director Yuvaraj said.Two boats belonging to the fishermen were seized, he said.Sri Lankan Navy personnel have allegedly damaged over 50 fishing nets and seized GPS equipment from them, Yuvaraj added.The incident forced fishermen in more than 500 boats to return without fishing, the official said.Reacting to the incident, the leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) S Ramadoss, who has forged an alliance with the AIADMK-BJP combine to contest the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, said the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government would create a separate ministry for the welfare of fishermen."In order to ensure that such incidents (action on Indian fishermen by Lanka) do not recur and to retrieve the Katchatheevu islet, the NDA will take steps to form a separate ministry for the welfare of the fishermen community," Ramadoss said in a statement.He urged the central government to raise the matter with Sri Lanka for ensuring the release of the arrested fishermen. PTI COR SSN VIJ NVG IJT