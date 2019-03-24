11 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram, Mar 24 (PTI) Eleven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, an official said here Sunday. The fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram, have been taken to Karainagar in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department Assistant Director Yuvaraj said. Their two boats were also seized. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly damaged over 50 fishing nets and seized GPS equipment from them. The incident forced fishermen in more than 500 boats to return without fishing, the official said. PTI COR SSN BN CK